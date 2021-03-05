ICT Div, Robi to partner digital innovation

The ICT Division of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology of the Government of Bangladesh and Robi, the second largest mobile network operator in the country have joined hands on bdapps (www.bdapps.com) the biggest mobile application platform of Bangladesh, to help the country's ICT innovation and entrepreneurship to develop skill faster.

As per new agreement application developers can host their innovative applications in this platform and can sell it to the local mobile subscribers.

The signing of the partnership deal and the announcement was made in the capital on Thursday.

ICT Division Additional Secretary Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed signed on the agreement on behalf of their respective entities.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak attending the event as the chief guest said: "All of our initiatives and projects are focusing on youth, ICT and employment.

The agreement is for five years with the option of extension standing on the very brink fourth industrial revolution. The initiative will eliminate physical toil and give rise to the demand for digital skill set.

Both the organizations are keen to work together to formulate and modify developer- friendly policies and regulatory authorities to encourage entrepreneurship and digital skillsets.

ICT Division and Robi have already agreed to partner on a set of mandatory training for qualified incumbents having any programming language skill from ICTD's pool. ICTD may include Robi in all its training programs and may get a revenue share for all its apps.

Palak said, tThis agreement would facilitate the developers' training through ICTD's current training facilities and monetizing their skills through bdapps.

He said the government is planning to work with bdapps to facilitate the dynamic youth of the country to engage in digital innovation and planning.

Acknowledging the tremendous progress he said, bdapps will be a great stepping stone for the young generation and entrepreneurs to make a carrier as a developer from all across the country.

He also hoped that not only Robi, but customers from other operators can also connect with bdapps to ensure all Bangladeshi mobile users can enjoy the innovative applications from Bangladeshi developers.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said, "Working with the ICT division will boost up our dream to build a self-sustaining app industry for our young generation …. to develop the youth people's skill-set and thus to have a strong contribution in developing the Digital Bangladesh."

He also said, to promote app development bdapps is bringing first of its kind wizard based Android app development solution for Bangladeshi developers to create a massive impact on all Android mobile phone users.







