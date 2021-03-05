Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pubali Bank to raise Tk 5b thru perpetual bonds

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The Pubali Bank Ltd has decided to raise Tk 5.0 billion by issuing perpetual bonds to strengthen the additional tier-1 capital base.
The bank will issue the bond for raising funds to strengthen the additional Tier-1 (AT-1) capital to support the bank's Basel-III compliance in line with Bangladesh Bank guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy dated December 2014.
The perpetual bonds issue is subject to approval from concerned authorities - Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and complying with regulatory requirements, the bank said in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday.
The bank's shares traded between Tk 19.10 and Tk 26.80 each in the last year. Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.50 for July-September 2020 as against Tk 0.56 for July-September 2019.
In nine months for January-September 2020, the bank's consolidated EPS was Tk 2.94 as against Tk 2.72 for January-September 2019.
The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 1.64 for January-September 2020 as against Tk 1.99 for January-September 2019.
The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 33.07 as of September 30, 2020, and Tk 28.21 as of September 30, 2019.
The bank disbursed 10 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.
The bank's paid-up capital is Tk 10.28 billion and authorised capital is Tk 20 billion while the total number of securities is 1.02 billion.
The sponsor-directors own 31.49 per cent stake in the bank, while the institutional investors own 26.91 per cent, foreign investors 0.44 per cent, and the general public 41.16 per cent as of January 31, 2021, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
realme brings smartphone with 108MP camera
Singer announces attractive offers on Laptops
Lufthansa posts record annual loss, sees long recovery
ICT Div, Robi to partner digital innovation
Pubali Bank to raise Tk 5b thru perpetual bonds
Shohoz, Seba AgroTech sign business deal
SJIBL 803rd EC meeting held
RAKUB gets new managing director


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft