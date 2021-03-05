Pubali Bank to raise Tk 5b thru perpetual bonds

The Pubali Bank Ltd has decided to raise Tk 5.0 billion by issuing perpetual bonds to strengthen the additional tier-1 capital base.

The bank will issue the bond for raising funds to strengthen the additional Tier-1 (AT-1) capital to support the bank's Basel-III compliance in line with Bangladesh Bank guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy dated December 2014.

The perpetual bonds issue is subject to approval from concerned authorities - Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and complying with regulatory requirements, the bank said in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday.

The bank's shares traded between Tk 19.10 and Tk 26.80 each in the last year. Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.50 for July-September 2020 as against Tk 0.56 for July-September 2019.

In nine months for January-September 2020, the bank's consolidated EPS was Tk 2.94 as against Tk 2.72 for January-September 2019.

The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 1.64 for January-September 2020 as against Tk 1.99 for January-September 2019.

The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 33.07 as of September 30, 2020, and Tk 28.21 as of September 30, 2019.

The bank disbursed 10 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.

The bank's paid-up capital is Tk 10.28 billion and authorised capital is Tk 20 billion while the total number of securities is 1.02 billion.

The sponsor-directors own 31.49 per cent stake in the bank, while the institutional investors own 26.91 per cent, foreign investors 0.44 per cent, and the general public 41.16 per cent as of January 31, 2021, the DSE data shows.







