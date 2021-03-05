Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
Shohoz, Seba AgroTech sign business deal

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Shohoz Truck has become one-stop logistics solution partner of Seba AgroTech and Seeds Ltd (Seba) to serve across the country under an agreement signed between Shohoj Limited and Seba recently.
According to the agreement, Seba AgroTech and Seeds will work more closely with Shohoz Truck to ensure top-class digital supply chain and logistics services and to streamline the flow of shipment, says a press release.
Besides that, Seba AgroTech will get end-to-end logistics services through Shohoz Truck's digital solutions to overcome challenges in the supply chain.
From Seba AgroTech and Seeds Ltd., Managing Director. Kazi Borhan Amin and Assistant Manager. Sanjib Kumar Saha were present at the MoU signing event.
To represent Shohoz, General Manager. Sagir Ahmed Robin; Senior Operation Manager Obaidul Haque Rony along with Operation Manager . Al-Amin and Assistant Manager- Sales  Tutul Mojumder were also present during the signing ceremony.
Seba AgroTech and Seeds Limited's Managing Director Mr. Kazi Borhan Amin hopes for a fruitful and productive relationship moving forward.


