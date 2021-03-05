SJIBL 803rd EC meeting held

The 803rd meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) held recently at Corporate Head Office of the Bank maintaining proper hygiene and social distancing

Some Directors and Executive Committee member of the bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Bank. The members of the Committee discussed various issues related to investment in different sector.



Among others present on the occasion were Vice-Chairman of the Committee Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Directors and Member of the Committee Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman and Mohammed Younus.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid attended as specially invited guest and the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam were also present.







