RAKUB gets new managing director

Ismail Hossain has joined Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) as its managing director on his promotion to the post recently. Prior to his new assignment, he was the deputy managing director of Janata Bank Limited, said a press release.

During his long banking career he served as the Chief Executive (General Manager) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Branch of Janata Bank Limited and Head of Branches and Areas, said a RAKUB press release on Wednesday.

He participated in various banking related trainings, seminars and symposiums at both home and abroad. Ismail Hossain completed Masters Degree from the Department of Public Administration in Chittagong University.

He hails from Belkuchi upazila of Sirajganj district.








