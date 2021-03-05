Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank awards scholarship to 50 DMP members children

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank awards scholarship to 50 DMP members children

Mercantile Bank awards scholarship to 50 DMP members children

"Mercantile Bank - Abdul Jalil Education Scholarship- 2019" awarded scholarship to 50 children of DMP members at a ceremony organised at Dhaka Metropalitan Police Headquarters on Thursday, says a press release.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury handed over the cheques and the certificates of the scholarship to Krishna Pada Roy, Additional Police Commissioner of DMP.
Md. Munibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner, Miraj Uddin Ahmed, BPM, PPM, Joint Police Commissioner of DMP and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of MBL were present on the occasion.
It is mentioned here that, Mercantile Bank awarded scholarships to 856 students from all over the country including 50 children of police community at a total amount of Tk.1,30,00,000.00 as scholarship for 2019 session.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
realme brings smartphone with 108MP camera
Singer announces attractive offers on Laptops
Lufthansa posts record annual loss, sees long recovery
ICT Div, Robi to partner digital innovation
Pubali Bank to raise Tk 5b thru perpetual bonds
Shohoz, Seba AgroTech sign business deal
SJIBL 803rd EC meeting held
RAKUB gets new managing director


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft