

Mercantile Bank awards scholarship to 50 DMP members children

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury handed over the cheques and the certificates of the scholarship to Krishna Pada Roy, Additional Police Commissioner of DMP.

Md. Munibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner, Miraj Uddin Ahmed, BPM, PPM, Joint Police Commissioner of DMP and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of MBL were present on the occasion.

It is mentioned here that, Mercantile Bank awarded scholarships to 856 students from all over the country including 50 children of police community at a total amount of Tk.1,30,00,000.00 as scholarship for 2019 session.







"Mercantile Bank - Abdul Jalil Education Scholarship- 2019" awarded scholarship to 50 children of DMP members at a ceremony organised at Dhaka Metropalitan Police Headquarters on Thursday, says a press release.Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury handed over the cheques and the certificates of the scholarship to Krishna Pada Roy, Additional Police Commissioner of DMP.Md. Munibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner, Miraj Uddin Ahmed, BPM, PPM, Joint Police Commissioner of DMP and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of MBL were present on the occasion.It is mentioned here that, Mercantile Bank awarded scholarships to 856 students from all over the country including 50 children of police community at a total amount of Tk.1,30,00,000.00 as scholarship for 2019 session.