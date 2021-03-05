Business operation mobile app S Manager launched



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (4th from right) flanked by SME Foundation Chairperson Dr Md. Masudur Rahman, Start Up Bangladesh MD and CEO Tina F. Jabeen, Sheba Platform Limited COO Ilmul Haque Sajib and S Manager MSME Business Head Vice President Abdur Rahman Tanmoy, launching business operation mobile app S Manager, in Dhaka on Wednesday.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak officially launched the flagship feature while Dr Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of SME Foundation, Tina F. Jabeen, MD & CEO of Start Up Bangladesh, Ilmul Haque Sajib, COO, Sheba Platform Limited, Mr Abdur Rahman Tanmoy, Vice President and Head of MSME Business, S Manager attended the ceremony along with others.

"Online Store" is one unparralleled feature for MSME business that opens the window of opportunities with the shift from Brick & Mortar becoming Click & Mortars, a 1 minute journey from analog to digital.

Any shop will now be able to reach out to consumers, as per convenience, with few clicks; consumers will order from their website and the merchant will track orders and payments, real time. Collection of payments & arrangement of logistics has never been easier, as the merchant can enable the consumer with multiple options.

Sate minister Palak applauded S Manager on reaching out to 7 lac + MSME Businesses and continuously impacting lives of this segment where there is huge scope of operational efficiency and growth through digital inclusion. He said, "We have been there with sManager when the journey started 14 months back, and we will be supporting in days to come with initiatives that will be beneficial for the MSME businesses."

Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of SME Foundation said, "We need to ensure that the people across Bangladesh are included in the Digital inclusion process, not the urban population only. SME Foundation will always be with initiatives that ensure connecting the dots between the problems SMEs face and serves as a solution to their problem."

Tina F Jabeen, MD & CEO of Start Up Bangladesh said, "sManager's initiatives in including the MSME's in Financial inclusion process is praiseworthy. We have always been observant of what S Manager and Sheba Platform is doing and are glad to be part of this amazing journey forward."







