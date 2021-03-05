Shimanto Bank clients now can transfer fund to bKash



Shimanto Bank Managing Director and CEO Muklesur Rahman and bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir along with their respective colleagues shake hands at the launch of "Fund Transfer" at Shimanto Bank head office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Account holders of the commercial bank run by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will avail this service free of any charge. This jointly launched service will give regular customers as well as BGB members more flexibility and freedom to use their own accounts anytime they need.

To transfer fund, any Shimanto Bank account holder needs to add bKash account as beneficiary in the Connect app by filling up necessary information. Once added, customers can easily make transactions.

This "Fund Transfer" service has been jointly launched on Tuesday by Shimanto Bank and bKash.

Muklesur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and Kazi Saifuddin Munir, MD and CEO of IT Consultants Ltd along with other high officials of the organizations were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Customers can find the logo of Shimanto Bank Limited in the Add Money section of bKash app. Tapping on the logo will redirect customer towards 'Connect' app or app download link in Google Play Store or App Store.

After logging in to mobile banking app 'Connect', customer needs to go to bKash Transaction Menu from the home screen, select 'bKash Account Transfer' option, enter the sender's bank account number (Source), select bKash account number from beneficiary list, type amount of money and write Remarks. Then by tapping on 'Submit' button and typing the OTP code, customer can transfer money to bKash account instantly.

Upon successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification. For transferring fund from Shimanto Bank app to bKash, Add Money limit provided by Bangladesh Bank will be applied.

IT Consultants Ltd. (ITCL) is providing technological support to Shimanto Bank in this integration.

Established under the ownership of "Border Guard Bangladesh Welfare Trust", the primary objective of Shimanto Bank is to provide banking facilities to the people of the country, including BGB members.

As a commercial bank, Shimanto Bank is contributing to the economic progress of the country through the inclusion of rural people, general customers and small and medium enterprises.

Shimanto Bank is working relentlessly with the mindset of taking the top place among the 4th generation banks and bringing techno-centric banking services to the doorsteps of the people.







