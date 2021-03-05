Asia markets see steep losses as inflation fears take hold again

HONG KONG, March 4: Asian investors retreated as the rollercoaster ride on global markets continued, with fears over inflation winning the tug of war with vaccine optimism on Thursday.

After a year-long rally across the planet and with light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, focus is now on the expected surge in activity as lockdowns are eased and life returns to some semblance of normal.

And the growing belief is that a gargantuan spending splurge from pent-up consumers -- and an imminent stimulus package -- will light a rocket under prices, forcing central banks to wind back ultra-easy monetary policies -- including record-low interest rates -- that have been a key driver of the stocks surge.

A rise in US Treasury bond yields, a crucial guide of future rate expectations, to one-year highs in recent weeks has rattled equities, and a pick-up Wednesday sparked another Wall Street plunge. -AFP











