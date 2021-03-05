Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
IFAD Autos launches luxury buses from its own plant

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (2nd from right) flanked by State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman, lawmaker Banjir Ahmed and Tariff Commission chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, launching air condition and non-air condition luxury buses of IFAD Autos at Dhamrai in Dhaka on Thursday.

IFAD Autos on Thursday launched air condition and non-air condition luxury buses and trucks from its assembling plant.
It has also launched chassis for the buses and cabins from the trucks for sales among interested partners.
 Initially, 1,000 buses will be manufactured annually at its factory, near the Aricha highway at Dhamrai in Dhaka.
The company is set to assemble 12, 000 buses and trucks per year in the same factory with the joint co-operation of Ashok Leyland of India.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun launched the ceremony as chief guest on Thursday afternoon at the factory.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman, Lawmaker Banjir Ahmed and Tariff Commission Chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed were special guests. In contrast, Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, Chairman of the Ifad Group, presided over the ceremony.
Ifad Group Managing Director Tanveer Ahmed, Ifad Autos Managing Director Taskeen Ahmed and Group Director Tashfeen Ahmed were also present at the launching ceremony.
The government aims to help the entrepreneurs to accelerate the industrial sector for world-class manufacturing automobiles to provide the middle-class people, said Industries Minister Nurul Majid.
"We have already drafted a law on the automobile industry for the prosperity and long-term development."
I expect that the law will be finalized after consultation with the industry stakeholders, which will take the lead in Bangladesh as a regional leader, said the minister.
Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu said, automobile sector is an emerging market, but due to its import from abroad, the process is time-dependent and expensive. Ifad auto launched an assembly plant in 2017.
The company has started manufacturing air condition and non-air condition body and cabin of luxury buses to reduce the purchasing rate. Therefore, the interested client can buy a bus within the shortest possible time, he said.


