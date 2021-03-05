Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
GP, UNDP to empower youths of Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to collaborate on exploring avenues and potential programmes designs to accelerate the nation's future economic growth by enhancing the skills and potential of Bangladesh's massive young population dividend.
GP Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer Jens Becker of and UNDP Bangladesg Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, in the presence of other high officials from both organizations.
This MoU emerged in the context of the post-COVID world as a collective effort to empower Bangladesh's young workforce by identifying opportunities for development, employment, entrepreneurship, and investment opportunities, says a press release.
A large percentage of this population is expected to contribute to the country's economy. But due to various impediments, including the unprecedented COVID crisis, reaping the benefits of this youth dividend is threatened.
The MoU will focus the organizations, along with relevant stakeholders from government, development and private sectors, on efforts to facilitate the vision "Economic Opportunities for All" and to become leading enablers of catalyzing a conducive environment for enhanced economic opportunity.  Jens Becker in his remarks, said, "By collaborating with the UNDP and Governmental stakeholders we believe the opportunity to design and implement successful programs is greatly increased."
Sudipto Mukerjee while signing the MoU, said, "As Bangladesh adapts to COVID-19, this collaboration with Grameenphone will support the youth of Bangladesh to recover from the pandemic and fast-track the journey of Bangladesh towards Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."





