Stocks witness upward trend on large-cap vibe

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Stocks witnessed an upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.
The rising major sectors were Rahima Food, EGEN, Beacon Pharma, Paramount and GBB Power. A total of 96 securities of the large-cap group moved up on higher activities.
The broader DSEX index of the DSE closed the session with 27.71 points up at 5,515.78. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 5.95 points up at 1,248.60 and with 20.37 points up at 2,112.68 respectively.
The daily turnover in value at DSE decreased to Taka 7075.445 million from Wednesday's Taka 7758.417 million and the volume of shares fell to 17.32 crore from Wednesday's 21.85 crore shares.
At the DSE, price of 101 securities out of the day's 358 traded issues closed higher against 150 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were Rahima Food, EGEN, Beacon Pharma, Paramount and GBB Power. The major losing issues were BATBC, Emerald Oil, CNATEX, Family Tex and Tallu Spinning.
At the CSE, 250 issues were traded. Of those, 80 closed higher and 105 closed lower while 1.36 crore shares worth Taka 79.79 crore changed hands.    -BSS


