Friday, 5 March, 2021, 8:56 AM
Big irrigation projects in Thakurgaon district underway  

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken a project to rehabilitate Tangan Barrage, Buri Dam and Bhulli Dam irrigation projects in the Thakurgaon district.
The project will also work to protect river banks and build integrated water control infrastructure.
Once the project is implemented it will bring 6,000 hectares of land under irrigation by constructing integrated water control structures. As a result, crop density will increase by 15 per cent and 15,618 metric tonnes of additional food grains can be produced annually.
The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 298.36 crore.
Zakir Hossain Akand, a former Planning Commission member said that the construction of dams and rehabilitation of irrigation canals will increase local agricultural output including fisheries and help to mitigate effects of climate change and preserve bio-diversity.
Planning Commission sources said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) made recommendations to restructure the project proposals on December 9 last and it has been revised accordingly.  
The project is likely to be presented at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next week. It will be implemented by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BAPUBO) between this year and June 2023.
As per Water Resources Ministry, if the irrigation canals are repaired, the irrigated area will      increase from 3,000 hectares to about 6,000 hectares.
In addition, if integrated water control infrastructure is constructed south of Tangan Bridge in Thakurgaon district town, about 2,000 hectares of land will become fish sanctuary with irrigation facilities. The beauty of the city will also increase.
Sources said Thakurgaon has been striving for a long time to become a highly productive agricultural region. It produces many agricultural products, such as rice, wheat, sugarcane, seasonal vegetables and fruits etc.


