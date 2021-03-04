

William Burns to lead CIA

"The overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in Ambassador Burns' favor is a testament to the nominee's unquestioned qualifications for the role, long experience in matters of national security, and laudable commitment to public service," Warner said in a statement. Warner said he hoped the full Senate "will move to confirm Ambassador Burns without any unnecessary delay." -REUTERS WASHINGTON, Mar 3: The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee by a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday backed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic committee chair, said.