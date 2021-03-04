Video
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:15 PM
News in brief

William Burns to lead CIA

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Mar 3: The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee by a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday backed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic committee chair, said.
"The overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in Ambassador Burns' favor is a testament to the nominee's unquestioned qualifications for the role, long experience in matters of national security, and laudable commitment to public service," Warner said in a statement. Warner said he hoped the full Senate "will move to confirm Ambassador Burns without any unnecessary delay."    -REUTERS



