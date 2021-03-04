13 dead in California collision

LOS ANGELES, Mar 3: At least 13 people were killed in southern California on Tuesday when a vehicle packed with passengers collided with a large truck in a "chaotic scene" close to the Mexico border, officials said.

The accident occurred when the SUV carrying more than two dozen people -- including minors -- and a semi-truck full of gravel crashed near El Centro, California, said Judy Cruz, an official from El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The area of the state is a thoroughfare for Mexican immigrants and farmworkers headed north towards California's rich agricultural centre. At least 10 of the deceased victims were Mexican, according to the Mexican government. -AFP





