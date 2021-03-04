

Australia AG denies rape allegation

After a speculation-filled week that has roiled Australian politics, 50-year-old Christian Porter -- the government's top lawyer and a former state prosecutor -- tearfully denied wrongdoing, saying "what is being alleged did not happen".

He stands accused of raping a fellow student in 1988 while they attended a debating competition at the University of Sydney. -AFP



