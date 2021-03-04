Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan Senate election kicks off as ruling party looks for majority

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3: The ruling party of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political allies will seek to wrest control of Pakistan's Senate from opposition parties on Wednesday in indirect elections to 37 seats in the 104-member upper house of the country's parliament.
Though his party won the 2018 general election, Khan's coalition does not have a majority in the Senate, needed to pass key legislation - including legal reforms sought by global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and money laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), which translates into Pakistan Movement for Justice, has 12 seats in the Senate, and the two main opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) have 12 and 25 seats each.
PTI is looking to go up to 25 seats after the elections, and, along with other coalition parties and independents, have a slender majority in the Senate. The electoral college for the Senate elections, which are held every three years on half of the chamber's strength, comprises Pakistan's four provincial assemblies and the lower house of parliament.
With opposition parties controlling the Senate, the government has had to pass interim legislation through Presidential Ordinances, which expire in 120 days.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
William Burns to lead CIA
13 dead in California collision
Australia AG denies rape allegation
Pakistan Senate election kicks off as ruling party looks for majority
World’s largest democracy India ‘no longer free’
Myanmar suppression ‘like Tiananmen Square’ as police shoot protesters, killing 18
US playing ‘with fire’: Russia pledges retaliation over sanctions
142 countries to get 237m vaccine doses from Covax by end-may: WHO


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft