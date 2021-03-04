World’s largest democracy India ‘no longer free’

NEW DELHI, Mar 3: India's status as a free country has changed to "partly free", according to an annual report on global political rights and liberties. Civil liberties in India have been in decline since PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, said Freedom House in its report Democracy under Siege.

It said the change in India's status is part of a global shift in the balance between democracy and authoritarianism. There was no immediate response from the Indian government to the report.

Since 2014, it says, increased pressure on human rights organisations, intimidation of journalists and activists, and a spate of attacks, especially those against Muslims, had led to a deterioration of political and civil liberties in the country.

And this decline only "accelerated" after 2019, it added. In 2014, India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide general election victory. Mr Modi returned to power with an even greater majority five years later.

"Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all," the report said.

It said that the crackdown against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a bill which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries had contributed to India's decline in the ratings.

The global freedom report also added that "the countries with declines in political rights and civil liberties outnumbered those with gains by the largest margin recorded during the 15-year period".

It downgraded the freedom scores of 73 countries, representing 75% of the global population.

"With India's decline to Partly Free, less than 20% of the world's population now lives in a Free country, the smallest proportion since 1995," the report said. -BBC









