Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World’s largest democracy India ‘no longer free’

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

NEW DELHI, Mar 3: India's status as a free country has changed to "partly free", according to an annual report on global political rights and liberties. Civil liberties in India have been in decline since PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, said Freedom House in its report Democracy under Siege.
It said the change in India's status is part of a global shift in the balance between democracy and authoritarianism. There was no immediate response from the Indian government to the report.
Since 2014, it says, increased pressure on human rights organisations, intimidation of journalists and activists, and a spate of attacks, especially those against Muslims, had led to a deterioration of political and civil liberties in the country.
And this decline only "accelerated" after 2019, it added. In 2014, India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide general election victory. Mr Modi returned to power with an even greater majority five years later.
"Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all," the report said.
It said that the crackdown against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a bill which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries had contributed to India's decline in the ratings.
The global freedom report also added that "the countries with declines in political rights and civil liberties outnumbered those with gains by the largest margin recorded during the 15-year period".
It downgraded the freedom scores of 73 countries, representing 75% of the global population.
"With India's decline to Partly Free, less than 20% of the world's population now lives in a Free country, the smallest proportion since 1995," the report   said.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
William Burns to lead CIA
13 dead in California collision
Australia AG denies rape allegation
Pakistan Senate election kicks off as ruling party looks for majority
World’s largest democracy India ‘no longer free’
Myanmar suppression ‘like Tiananmen Square’ as police shoot protesters, killing 18
US playing ‘with fire’: Russia pledges retaliation over sanctions
142 countries to get 237m vaccine doses from Covax by end-may: WHO


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft