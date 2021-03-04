Video
Thursday, 4 March, 2021
BAFC 2nd general meeting held

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BAFC 2nd general meeting held

BAFC 2nd general meeting held

The Bangladesh Association of Finance Companies (BAFC), formed recently by the leading finance companies of the country, held its second general meeting virtually recently.
The meeting resolved that the BAFC will represent finance companies on behalf of the sponsors of the companies and guide the association to make an positive impact on this sector, says a press release.
The finance companies have been contributing toward increasing both the quality and quantity of financial services and thus mitigating the lapses of existing financial intermediation to meet the growing needs of different types of investment in the country.
The development of the institutions as financial intermediaries balancing to commercial banks is noticeable in Bangladesh. To address the problems and opportunities of this sector in a more focus and effective manner, the need of forming an association of the sponsors of these companies have been felt for a long time.
 As a consequence, an association was proposed in a meeting among the sponsors of this industry which resulted in formation of "Bangladesh Association of Finance Companies (BAFC)".
BAFC will work together with existing association of Managing Director of Finance Companies - BLFCA and regulatory authorities to enrich the policies & regulations governing the sector and ensuring the services provided by the sector.




