Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MILAN, March 3: A revamped Alitalia will start with 45 planes, have around 4,500 workers and get just over 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in state support, less than half of what was previously envisaged, newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.
Newly-appointed Prime Minister Mario Draghi met with the transport, economy, industry and labour ministers on Monday and was pushing for a speedy resolution but not at all costs, the paper said. The cabinet office declined to comment.
Under Draghi's predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, Rome had earmarked 3 billion euros for a new airline, dubbed ITA, to replace Alitalia, which has been run by state-appointed administrators since it was declared bankrupt in 2017.
According to La Repubblica, ITA will acquire all of the airline's aviation business, including aircraft and employees, and would start before the end of April to take advantage of the upcoming summer season. Il Sole 24 Ore said the plan was to get the revamped airline flying from June 1.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia economy shrinks 1.1pc in 2020
BAFC 2nd general meeting held
Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes
United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes
Air India cancels all pilots' leaves to add flights
UN calls on Bangladesh to put renewables first
Beximco to issue Tk 30b Sukuk to expand business
SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft