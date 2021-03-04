Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes

MILAN, March 3: A revamped Alitalia will start with 45 planes, have around 4,500 workers and get just over 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in state support, less than half of what was previously envisaged, newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Mario Draghi met with the transport, economy, industry and labour ministers on Monday and was pushing for a speedy resolution but not at all costs, the paper said. The cabinet office declined to comment.

Under Draghi's predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, Rome had earmarked 3 billion euros for a new airline, dubbed ITA, to replace Alitalia, which has been run by state-appointed administrators since it was declared bankrupt in 2017.

According to La Repubblica, ITA will acquire all of the airline's aviation business, including aircraft and employees, and would start before the end of April to take advantage of the upcoming summer season. Il Sole 24 Ore said the plan was to get the revamped airline flying from June 1. -Reuters





