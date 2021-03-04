Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW YORK, Mar 3: United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said Monday, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery.
The contract brings United's total order book on the MAX to 188 and also represents a vote of confidence in the jet, which was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes, but cleared by regulators to resume service late last year.
United also plans to move up deliveries of 40 previously ordered MAX planes to 2022 and five others to 2023, the company said a securities filing.
The contracts come amid a prolonged industry downturn during Covid-19 restrictions.
Passenger volumes are still under 50 per cent from year-ago levels, according to government statistics. That marks a big improvement from the worst days of the pandemic, but carriers are still burning cash.
Both United and American Airlines have notified thousands of employees of possible layoffs at the end of March when federal payroll support funding from Congress runs out.
United is advocating in Washington for additional federal funding to sustain the jobs, said Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella in a note to employees announcing the MAX orders.
"We need to make aircraft orders more than a year in advance of taking delivery," Nocella said. "And as the end of the pandemic nears and vaccines continue to roll out, today's fleet announcement helps position us to meet the demand we expect to see in 2022 and 2023 and puts us on a path toward more opportunities for our employees in the future."
"Choosing the right investment opportunities at the right time helps us secure that brighter future and is a down payment on our future success," Nocella added.
Shares of United surged 5.3 per cent to $55.44 in early trading, while Boeing surged 6.9 per cent to $226.48.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia economy shrinks 1.1pc in 2020
BAFC 2nd general meeting held
Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes
United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes
Air India cancels all pilots' leaves to add flights
UN calls on Bangladesh to put renewables first
Beximco to issue Tk 30b Sukuk to expand business
SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft