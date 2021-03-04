

SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest

Md. Sirajul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, presided over the programme. Md. Abdul Hakim, General Manager of Agricultural Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank was present as chief guest.

Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (Noakhali), Indu Vushon Roy, Senior Program Manager of Solidaridad Network Asia, Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & Head of SME and AFD of SIBL were present as special guests

Others present on the occasion were Md. Moniruzzaman, SVP & Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division of SIBL, Muhammed Abdus Sahid, Manager of Maizdee Branch, Md. Atiquzzaman, Program Manager of Solidaridad Network Asia as special guests.

Senior officials of SIBL, soybean cultivators along with local dignitaries were also present.

Md. Sirajul Hoque said on this occasion that SIBL for the third time disbursed agricultural loan at 4pc interest rate among Soybean cultivators of Subornochar and also hoped that investment facilities would be extended gradually among more farmers.

Md. Abdul Hakim, praised this initiative of SIBL and expected that poverty level would decline in this region through this kind of initiative and Bangladesh would achieve capacity to meet the demand of soybean reducing import dependency.







