Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest

SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) distributed agricultural loan at 4 per cent interest     rate among Soybean cultivators of Subornochar in Noakhali district recently, said a press release.
Md. Sirajul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, presided over the programme. Md. Abdul Hakim, General Manager of Agricultural Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank was present as chief guest.
Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (Noakhali), Indu Vushon Roy, Senior Program Manager of Solidaridad Network Asia, Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & Head of SME and AFD of SIBL were present as special guests
Others present on the occasion were Md. Moniruzzaman, SVP & Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division of SIBL, Muhammed Abdus Sahid, Manager of Maizdee Branch, Md. Atiquzzaman, Program Manager of Solidaridad Network Asia as special guests.
Senior officials of SIBL, soybean cultivators along with local dignitaries were also present.
Md. Sirajul Hoque said on this occasion that SIBL for the third time disbursed agricultural loan at 4pc interest rate among Soybean cultivators of Subornochar and also hoped that investment facilities would be extended gradually among more farmers.
Md. Abdul Hakim, praised this initiative of SIBL and expected that poverty      level would decline in this region through this kind of initiative and Bangladesh would achieve capacity to meet the demand of soybean reducing import dependency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia economy shrinks 1.1pc in 2020
BAFC 2nd general meeting held
Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes
United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes
Air India cancels all pilots' leaves to add flights
UN calls on Bangladesh to put renewables first
Beximco to issue Tk 30b Sukuk to expand business
SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft