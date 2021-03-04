Video
Sterling steadies ahead of UK budget

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, March 3: Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro ahead of the announcement of Britain's budget for the coming fiscal year, which is expected to prop up the economy as it prepares for a reopening from lockdowns.
The pound was flat at $1.3967 by 0841 GMT, after falling to its lowest in 2-1/2 weeks on Tuesday. It was 0.1 per cent higher to the euro at 86.45 pence.
In a budget speech at 1230 GMT, finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise to do "whatever it takes", including a five-month extension of a huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions.
Sunak has already racked up Britain's highest borrowing since World War Two and he will turn to the bond markets again in his budget speech, saying the task of fixing the public finances will only begin once a recovery is in sight.    -Reuters


