Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian equities advance but correction worries persist

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

HONG KONG, March 3: Asian markets rose Wednesday following the previous day's losses but investors remain on guard over a possible correction as concerns about asset bubbles and a surge in inflation continue to play against progress in fighting coronavirus.
News of more vaccines coming on line and being rolled out, the expected passage of Joe Biden's stimulus package, slowing infection rates and easing lockdowns are contributing to the narrative that the global economy will see a burst of activity from the second half of the year.
But reflation expectations are causing a headache for investors, who fear the spending boom will send prices rocketing and force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates -- removing a key pillar of support for equities over the past year.
And this anxiety, compounded by a 12-month rally that has pushed equities to record or multi-year highs, has jolted markets recently.
Last week's sell-off came on the back of rising US Treasury yields, an indication of rising interest rates, and while the bond market has steadied this week traders remain cautious.
Hopes for a quick bounce back were boosted Tuesday when the White House said it would have enough shots to immunise every adult by the end of May, two months earlier than first thought.
But "so are the market's inflation expectations", said Axi strategist Stephen Innes. "And despite vaccine optimism trying to provide a booster shot to risk sentiment, it could prove to be a double-edged sword when inflation kicks in as expected, more so if it then forces the Fed's hand."
And Katerina Simonetti at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management added: "We believe we're still very much in a bull market, but certain pullbacks like the one we've seen since the beginning of this year are very natural and sometimes needed.
"If interest rates start moving higher and quicker than expected, then there's a chance there might be more significant pullback in the market," she told Bloomberg TV.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia economy shrinks 1.1pc in 2020
BAFC 2nd general meeting held
Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes
United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes
Air India cancels all pilots' leaves to add flights
UN calls on Bangladesh to put renewables first
Beximco to issue Tk 30b Sukuk to expand business
SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft