Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:13 PM
Stocks slide amid cautious trading

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Stocks slid  halting a two-day rising streak on Wednesday as the investors took cautious stance amid volatility that pulled down indices on both the bourses  -- the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
DSEX, the prime index of DSE came down to 5,806, shedding 7.15 points or 0.12 per cent over the previous session, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, declined 7.21 points or 0.33 per cent to  2,180 while the DSES (Shariah) index dropped 5.18 points or 0.38 per cent to 1,348.
The turnover on the DSE was Tk 4.85 billion, down  1.42 per cent lower from the previous day's Tk 4.92 billion.
The losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 336 issues traded, 152 closed lower, 130 closed higher and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with its CSE All Share Price Index (CAPSI) lost 63 points to 17,852 and elective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 41 points to finish at 10,785.
There too, the losers beat the gainers as 126 issues closed lower, 83 higher and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city bourse traded 7.75 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Tk 365 million in turnover.


