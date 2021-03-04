Video
Thursday, 4 March, 2021
Delta Shipyard builds country’s maiden LPG tanker

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The country's maiden tanker for carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) MT Delta LPG-1 has been built at the Delta Shipyard at Mohra, Kalurghat, in Chattogram on the bank of Karnaphuli River under the classification of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).
The tanker having 78.87 metre length, 13 metre width and 3.3 metre draft has a capacity to carry 1,000 tonnes of LPG, has been formally floated on the river from the dockyard on March 1, amid a pompous ceremony.
"The tanker has been built with an intention to participate in the implementation of the wide ranging vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Accordingly we have decorated the tanker with the national colours the red and the green," Delta LPG Ltd Managing Director Syed Mohammad Amirul Huq told The Daily Star on Wednesday.
He said Bangladesh traders want to ship LPG to the seven sister states of northeastern India through river routes. Earlier Bangladesh shipped Premier Cement to all these states using river routes.
Meanwhile 14 cargo vessels and three barges built with international standard are being rendering services in the region. Currently 10 vessels including three cargo vessels, one PLG carrier are being built at the shipyard under IRS classification.
Delta Shipyard is capable to build all types of vessels of international standard and is determined to increase it competitiveness at home and abroad in line with the Vision 2021 and 2041 of the Prime Minister, said Amirul Huq.


