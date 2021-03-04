Pvt medical colleges demand tax waiver from FY22

The Private Medical Colleges Association (BPMCA) has demanded tax waiver in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22).

President MA Mobin Khan laid the demand at a pre-budget discussion with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday asking the NBR to take steps to exempt the existing 15 per cent tax on private medical colleges.

MA Mobin Khan said that private medical colleges are ensuring quality health care and medical education, they are working for the people as a non-profit and service organization in the education and medical services sector of the country.

Until 2010, no income tax was imposed on this sector. But from 2010, a 15 per cent income tax was has been imposed on private medical colleges through a notification. "As a non-profit organization, we are recommending that private medical colleges be abolished," he said.

He also demanded that total tax incurred on latex and vinyl surgical hand gloves be waived by 38.47 per cent. In addition, VAT and tax rebates on import of blood banks materials, refrigerators, payment monitors, anesthesia ventilators, ICU ventilators used in private medical colleges and hospitals need be removed.

NBR chairman Abu Mohammad Rahmatul Munim said, the government is always supporting to the health sector. But dishonest traders and unscrupulous people always take advantage of good opportunities. That's why the authorities are cautious about it.

He said, NBR will extend tax benefits if private sector can build a good quality hospital in the Mofassal area outside Dhaka." We want healthcare to spread across the country, "he said.

In response to a question, the NBR chairman said, "You are a non-profit organization." But you have huge money in banks. When we see so much money then we can't decide private medical colleges are non-profit organization.

On behalf of the association, International Medical College Managing Director and BPMCA President MA Mubin, East West Medical College Chairman Dr. Md. Moazzem Hossain, Chairman of the Popular Medical College Mostafizur Rahman, Managing Director of Green Life Medical College, Md. Moinul Ahsan and others were present.

And on behalf of the Board of Revenue Income tax policy member of NBR Alamgir Hossain, a member of the customs and VAT administration Saiful Islam, NBR customs policy and ICT department member Syed Golam Kibria and other budget officials were present from the NBR side.








