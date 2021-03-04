Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pvt medical colleges demand tax waiver from FY22

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The Private Medical Colleges Association (BPMCA) has demanded tax waiver in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22).
President MA Mobin Khan laid the demand at a pre-budget discussion with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday asking the NBR to take steps to exempt the existing 15 per cent tax on private medical colleges.
MA Mobin Khan said that private medical colleges are ensuring quality health care and medical education, they are working for the people as a non-profit and service organization in the education and medical services sector of the country.
Until 2010, no income tax was imposed on this sector. But from 2010, a 15 per cent income tax was has been imposed on private medical colleges through a notification. "As a non-profit organization, we are recommending that private medical colleges be abolished," he said.
He also demanded that total tax incurred on latex and vinyl surgical hand gloves be waived by 38.47 per cent. In addition, VAT and tax rebates on import of blood banks materials, refrigerators, payment monitors, anesthesia ventilators, ICU ventilators used in private medical colleges and hospitals need be removed.
NBR chairman Abu Mohammad Rahmatul Munim said, the government is always supporting to the health sector. But dishonest traders and unscrupulous people always take advantage of good opportunities. That's why the authorities are cautious about it.
He said, NBR will extend tax benefits if private sector can build a good quality hospital in the Mofassal area outside Dhaka." We want healthcare to spread across the country, "he said.
In response to a question, the NBR chairman said, "You are a non-profit organization." But you have huge money in banks. When we see so much money then we can't decide private medical colleges are  non-profit organization.
On behalf of the association, International Medical College Managing Director and BPMCA President MA Mubin, East West Medical College Chairman Dr. Md. Moazzem Hossain, Chairman of the Popular Medical College Mostafizur Rahman, Managing Director of Green Life Medical College, Md. Moinul Ahsan and others were present.
And on behalf of the Board of Revenue Income tax policy member of NBR Alamgir Hossain, a member of the customs and VAT administration Saiful Islam, NBR customs policy and ICT department member Syed Golam Kibria and other budget officials were present from the NBR side.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia economy shrinks 1.1pc in 2020
BAFC 2nd general meeting held
Revamped Alitalia to start with 45 planes
United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes
Air India cancels all pilots' leaves to add flights
UN calls on Bangladesh to put renewables first
Beximco to issue Tk 30b Sukuk to expand business
SIBL distributes agricultural loan at 4pc interest


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft