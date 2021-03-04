India exports slipped by 0.3pc in Feb, imports grew 7pc

NEW DELHI, March 3: India's exports dipped 0.3 per cent to $27.7 billion, largely due to lower global oil prices, while imports rose 7 per cent to $40.6 billion, resulting in a higher trade deficit.

Preliminary numbers released by the commerce department on Tuesday estimated trade deficit at $12.9 billion, compared to $9.9 billion in the corresponding period last year, but a tad lower than January 2021 level of $14.5 billion.

During February 2021, non-petroleum exports were estimated at $25.2 billion, 3.6 per cent higher than the year ago level. Non-petroleum imports were estimated to have gone up by 16.5 per cent, indicating that demand in the domestic market was returning to normal. At the same time, higher commodity prices would have accounted for a part of the increase in the import bill. -TNN







