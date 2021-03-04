Regulator to tighten grip on telcos against frauds

Underscoring the importance of providing quality mobile network services to subscribers, Chairman of Bangladesh's telecom regulatory body has said that the organization will soon increase vigilance over telecom firms and launch device to wipe out the use of unauthorised mobile sets.

It will launch National Equipment Identification Register (NEIR) from July 1 this year to identify unauthorised handset and disallow them from services to eliminate frauds including tax dodging.

At present there are four telecom firms namely Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk operating in the country, said Shyam Sundar Sikder, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

"But in the wake of the rising number of complaints, including call drops and slow internet services, against these operators, BTRC has decided to increase watch over their networks. The move aims at ensuring quality services to subscribers," he told UNB.

The BTRC chairman said that the commission also plans to update the existing guidelines for the telecom operators.

"Besides, adequate spectrum is needed to ensure quality services to customers. We will encourage the operators to purchase the necessary spectrum for interrupted services. If needed, we will hold a meeting with them," said Shyam Sunder.

He said the government intends to roll out 5G by 2023, according to the BTRC plan. "Already we have launched 4G services. Now, we are preparing to allocate new spectrum for 5G mobile operators. The policy will be finalised soon."

Unauthorised mobile phone handsets will be blocked with effect from July 1. "All makes of mobile phones will have to go through the mandatory registration process in Bangladesh," Shyam Sunder said.

"BTRC plans to launch the National Equipment Identification Register (NEIR) on July 1 this year. And no illegal handsets will be allowed to be used in the country's telecom network after that date," he said.

In December last year, he said BTRC signed an agreement with local company Synesis IT to identify and disconnect handsets that were brought to the country illegally.

From January 16 this year, mobile operators have started informing their subscribers about the need to use handsets with a genuine International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number only.

Mobile phones with fake IMEI numbers will be detected through the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) and disconnected from network, according to the regulator.

The mobile subscribers in Bangladesh stood at 162.920 million in April 2020 and the total number of internet users stood at 101.18 million at the saaame time.







