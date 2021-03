EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata







EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata and Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard along with their hosts, pose for a group photo during a visit to the Beximco Industrial Park and Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd. on Wednesday. They witnessed production by Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, and World Largest Sustainable Washing Plant etc.