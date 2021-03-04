Video
Thursday, 4 March, 2021
Cabinet Body Holds Meet On Economic Affairs

Proposal for quicker fling of rice tender bids approved

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved on Wednesday three proposals in principle including one for reducing timeframe to 10 days from 42 days for submitting rice procurement tender bids.
The time will be counted from the date of publishing advertisement in the newspapers for importing 5.50 lakh metric tons of rice under international open tender method for emergency state purpose.
The approval came from the 7th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held this year virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Kamal said that the government is going with such decision for rice import as food grains production was hampered last year due to floods and excessive rains.
It aims at ensuring supply of food grains in the market to not suffer from setback causing incontinences to consumers, he said.  
He said if there were no flood and excessive rain last there, there would not have been any need for importing rice.
Joining the briefing, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Sahida Akhter said that the proposal for reducing the timeframe for rice import was given approval in line with the Public Procurement Rules, 2008.
Sahida said the meeting gave approval to a proposal from the Prime Minister's Office for signing an agreement between Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA).
Under it the authorities would be able to establish "BEPZA Economic Zone" at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirersarai in Chattogram.
Under the proposed agreement, she said that BEZA would provide land to BEPZA where it would develop the BEPZA Economic Zone.
She also said the meeting gave approval to another proposal in principle to appoint an international standard private operator to "Equip, Operate and Maintenance" of Patenga Container Terminal on PPP Model.
The operator will start work after the completion of works of Patenga Container Terminal by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), she said.
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) also approved two separate proposals including one for completing the earth filling works through direct procurement method (DPM) for BSCIC Chemical Industrial Park project, Munshiganj (1st revised) under the Ministry of Industries.
The approval came in a meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually on Wednesday, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Sahida Akhter said that Dockyard and Engineering Workshop of Bangladesh Navy would conduct the work of earth filling at a cost of  Taka 123.63 crore.
The meeting approved another proposal under which Poly Cable Industries Limited would supply 130km 11kv and 33kv underground cable for expansion of distribution network to ensure cent percent electrification (Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions) by the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) at a cost of Taka 75.64 crore.


