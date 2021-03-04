Solar mini-grid owners demand govt protection

Solar Mini-Grid Owners Association demanded the government provide regulations to protect mini-grid owners as off-grid solar system has great potential for helping rural people to achieve Sustainable Development Goal in a cost-effective manner.

"The mini-grid market is yet to achieve a tipping point at which it can expand without subsidized support. Nowadays, the Rural Electrification Board (REB) and Power Development Board (PDB) are expanding their operation there hampering their business," said the Solar Mini-Grid Owners Association.

The association was reassured from the government side that they (mini grid owners) would get a range of options to protect their business, such as receiving compensation and operating alongside the main grid but the authority had ignored the issue, they claimed.

"Now we urged the government to expropriate mini-grid assets with minimal compensation or make a clear cut policy support for our survival," President of Solar Mini Grid Association DM Mojibor Rahman said in a press conference on Wednesday. The association organized a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Wednesday with a demand for a clear-cut government policy in this regard.

"Taking nod from the high ups of REB and PDB we had started our business for next 20 years in Char areas with the help of banks as REB and PDB gave us a NOC (no objection certificate) where they said that they would not expand their operation there but within a few years they had started to give connection there. It is a breach of contract," they said.





