

Kishore gets bail in DSA case

has been in jail for around 10 months in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for spreading anti-state rumours over Covid-19 pandemic.

The HC granted bail on the grounds that Kishore has been languishing in jail for 10 months and reinvestigation into allegations against him is continuing.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on consideration of his long custody and health grounds.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State during the hearing.

The court, however, did not pass any order on the bail plea of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, a co-accused in the case, who died in the High-Security Jail in Kashimpur on February 25.

As per earlier court order Mushtaq's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua submitted an affidavit before the HC confirming his death.

Mushtaq and Kishore shared a room in the prison until Mushtaq's death.

After the HC order, Kishore's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua told journalists that there is no legal bar to get his client Kishore released from jail as he is not arrested in any other case.

Mushtaq, Kishore, Rastra Chinta organizer Didarul Islam Bhuiyan and Dhaka Stock Exchange director Minhaz Mannan Emon were arrested on May 5 last year, on charges of spreading anti-state rumours over Covid-19 pandemic.

Kishore and Mushtaq were arrested on May 5 last year and Didarul was arrested the following day.

Earlier on February 1, the HC set the date after concluding the hearing on the petition filed by Kishore seeking bail in the DSA case.

On January 11, police pressed charges against Kishore, Mushtaq and Didarul, dropping the names of the eight others.

But, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on February 10 ordered the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit to further investigate charges against all 11 accused.

The case was started against the accused by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.







