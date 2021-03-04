Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kishore gets bail in DSA case

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Kishore gets bail in DSA case

Kishore gets bail in DSA case

The High Court HC) on Wednesday granted six-month bail to cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore,who
has been in jail for around 10 months in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for spreading anti-state rumours over Covid-19 pandemic.
The HC granted bail on the grounds that Kishore has been languishing in jail for 10 months and reinvestigation into allegations against him is continuing.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on consideration of his long custody and health grounds.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State during the hearing.
The court, however, did not pass any order on the bail plea of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, a co-accused in the case, who died in the High-Security Jail in Kashimpur on February 25.
As per earlier court order Mushtaq's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua submitted an affidavit before the HC confirming his death.
Mushtaq and Kishore shared a room in the prison until Mushtaq's death.
After the HC order, Kishore's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua told journalists that there is no legal bar to get his client Kishore released from jail as he is not arrested in any other case.
Mushtaq, Kishore, Rastra Chinta organizer Didarul Islam Bhuiyan and Dhaka Stock Exchange director Minhaz Mannan Emon were arrested on May 5 last year, on charges of spreading anti-state rumours over Covid-19 pandemic.
Kishore and Mushtaq were arrested on May 5 last year and Didarul was arrested the following day.
Earlier on February 1, the HC set the date after concluding the hearing on the petition filed by Kishore seeking bail in the DSA case.
On January 11, police pressed charges against Kishore, Mushtaq and Didarul, dropping the names of the eight others.
But, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on February 10 ordered the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit to further investigate charges against all 11 accused.
The case was started against the accused by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vaccination mandatory for Hajj 2021
People crowded the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Mitford Hospital
Biden first cabinet defeat signals Senate hazards ahead
BD to import 550,000mt  of rice  
Solar mini-grid owners demand govt protection
Kishore gets bail in DSA case
Home Ministry considering prayer of Khaleda’s family
UGC to probe allegations against  VC Kalimullah


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft