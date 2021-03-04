Home Ministry considering prayer of Khaleda’s family

The government is examining the prayer of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family for extending suspension of her conviction or waiver and relaxation of the conditions for her parole.

After receiving the prayer, the Home Ministry started working on the issue. The prayer was forwarded to the Law Ministry for its opinion before approval, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters at his Secretariat office on Wednesday.

The tenure of suspension of Khaleda Zia's conviction in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases and her release on parole would be expired on March 24 this year.

According to Home Ministry officials, her younger brother Shamim Iskandar submitted the application to the ministry on Tuesday requesting suspension of the conviction or waiver or relaxing the conditions for her release for treatment.

The minister said Khaleda Zia's family applied for relaxing the bail conditions as well as commutation of her sentences. In the application, her family mentioned that they could not arrange treatment for Khaleda during Covid-19 pandemic and asked for relaxing the bail conditions and waiving sentence, he added.

"We have sent the application to the Law Ministry for further scrutiny. Once the Law Ministry gives their response, we would take decision after discussing it properly," he said, adding, "Our Prime Minister is mother of humanity. She always cooperates in situations like this."

"She is still serving prison sentence, even though she is staying at home considering her home as a prison," he said.

Khaleda received treatment from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital when she was in jail. As she is suffering from arthritis, she needs continuous support to move about. She had the difficulty before going to jail, he added.

While Khaleda was in jail, the BSMMU doctors she chose went there and they are still providing treatment to her at her residence. Considering her difficulties, the PM arranged facilities so that she could stay at home, the Home Minister said.

Considering her family's prayer, the authorities are now also examining that whether it's possible to waive her conviction.

After getting opinion from the Law Ministry, the decision would be taken consulting with the relevant persons, he informed.



