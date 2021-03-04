Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Home Ministry considering prayer of Khaleda’s family

Extention Of Suspension Of Conviction

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The government is examining the prayer of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family for extending suspension of her conviction or waiver and relaxation of the conditions for her parole.
After receiving the prayer, the Home Ministry started working on the issue. The prayer was forwarded to the Law Ministry for its opinion before approval, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters at his Secretariat office on Wednesday.
The tenure of suspension of Khaleda Zia's conviction in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases and her release on parole would be expired on March 24 this year.
According to Home Ministry officials, her younger brother Shamim Iskandar submitted the application to the ministry on Tuesday requesting suspension of the conviction or waiver or relaxing the conditions for her release for treatment.
The minister said Khaleda Zia's family applied for relaxing the bail conditions as well as commutation of her sentences.     In the application, her family mentioned that they could not arrange treatment for Khaleda during Covid-19 pandemic and asked for relaxing the bail conditions and waiving sentence, he added.
"We have sent the application to the Law Ministry for further scrutiny. Once the Law Ministry gives their response, we would take decision after discussing it properly," he said, adding, "Our Prime Minister is mother of humanity. She always cooperates in situations like this."
 "She is still serving prison sentence, even though she is staying at home considering her home as a prison," he said.
Khaleda received treatment from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital when she was in jail. As she is suffering from arthritis, she needs continuous support to move about. She had the difficulty before going to jail, he added.
While Khaleda was in jail, the BSMMU doctors she chose went there and they are still providing treatment to her at her residence. Considering her difficulties, the PM arranged facilities so that she could stay at home, the Home Minister said.
Considering her family's prayer, the authorities are now also examining that whether it's possible to waive her conviction.
After getting opinion from the Law Ministry, the decision would be taken consulting with the relevant persons, he informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vaccination mandatory for Hajj 2021
People crowded the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Mitford Hospital
Biden first cabinet defeat signals Senate hazards ahead
BD to import 550,000mt  of rice  
Solar mini-grid owners demand govt protection
Kishore gets bail in DSA case
Home Ministry considering prayer of Khaleda’s family
UGC to probe allegations against  VC Kalimullah


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft