

UGC to probe allegations against VC Kalimullah

A committee of UGC has

found evidence of corruption and irregularities in the construction of two ten-storied buildings and one monument on the university campus in Rangpur. It recommended legal actions against the VC and other responsible persons.

The UGC probe committee is going to Rangpur on March 13 to investigate into the allegations, according to a letter issued by Jamaluddin, Member Secretary of the committee.

Earlier on September 24 of 2019 a group of teachers of the university in a letter to the Education Minister brought 45 allegations against the VC.









The University Grants Commission (UGC) is going to probe into 45 allegations of corruption, irregularities and abuse of power against Rangpur Rokeya University Vice Chancellor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.A committee of UGC hasfound evidence of corruption and irregularities in the construction of two ten-storied buildings and one monument on the university campus in Rangpur. It recommended legal actions against the VC and other responsible persons.The UGC probe committee is going to Rangpur on March 13 to investigate into the allegations, according to a letter issued by Jamaluddin, Member Secretary of the committee.Earlier on September 24 of 2019 a group of teachers of the university in a letter to the Education Minister brought 45 allegations against the VC.