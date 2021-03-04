Video
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC Chairman

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent    

Md Moinuddin Abdullah, former senior secretary of Agriculture Ministry, has been appointed as new chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
On the other hand, former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Jahurul Haque has been appointed as a member of the commission.
Moinuddin will replace outgoing ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood and Jahurul will replace commissioner AFM Aminul Islam. The tenure of Iqbal Mahood,and AFM Aminul Islam will end next week.
A notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, announcing the fresh appointments was issued on Wednesday.
The notification said the decision will be made effective soon.
It also mentioned that Moinuddin Abdullah's salary, allowances, rank and other facilities will be equivalent to an Appellate Division judge of the Supreme Court while
Jahurul Huque's salary, allowances, rank and other facilities will be equivalent to a High Court Division judge.
Moinuddin has served in Bangladesh Civil Service for 35 years. He joined the Public Administration Department in 1983 and retired in August 2018 as a senior secretary.
After retiring as the senior secretary of the Agriculture Ministry in August 2018, Moinuddin was appointed as the managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) in July 2019.
Born in Cumilla in 1959, Moinuddin obtained his honours and master's degrees from Dhaka University's Department of Soil Science and joined public administration in 1983.
His long career as a public servant includes positions in the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Industries and the Prime Minister's Office.
On Jan 28, the government constituted a five-strong committee led by Justice Hasan Foez Siddique of the Appellate Division to recommend names for the chairman and a commissioner of the ACC.
The committee was asked to shortlist two people for each post.


