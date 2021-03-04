Wholesale rice prices fall, retail up in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 3: Prices of all types of rice marked a sharp fall at the wholesale market but the picture is otherwise at the retail market.

At the retail market a bag of 50-Kg rice is Tk400 more than the wholesale market.

According to trading circle, during the current week, in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50-Kg bag of Miniket rice is now selling at Tk2600 while a 50 kg bag of Beti rice at Tk2300.

But strangely at the retail market a bag of 50-Kg Miniket rice is selling at Tk3150 while a bag of 50-Kg Beti rice at Tk3000.

Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association told the Daily Observer that a 50-Kg bag of Paijam rice is now selling at Tk2250, Nazirshail rice at Tk2700, Zirashail at Tk2,950; Katari at Tk2,800.

But at the retail market price of each of those rice is Tk400 more than the wholesale market.

Omar Azam said the prices of rice at the wholesale market are becoming stable in the current week.

But the stability of prices is yet to reach the retail market and so prices at the retail market is still higher than the wholesale market.

Meanwhile, the government has cut the rice import duty to 25 percent from the existing 62.5 percent in an effort to keep the rice market stable.

Besides, the government is going to import 400,000 metric tonnes of rice under government-to-government and open bidding system this year.

The current government rice stock is estimated at around 800,000 tonnes against the usual reserve of 1.2 to 1.5 million tonnes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Food has allowed private traders to import 487,000 tonnes of rice to boost supply and arrest the prices at the local markets.

The government has opened the opportunity for the private sector to import rice to bridle the escalating prices in the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 companies were authorized to import 141,000 tonnes of rice. The government previously allowed 64 companies to import 171,500 tonnes of rice.

Also, the Ministry of Food approved 49 companies to import 174,500 tonnes of rice on Jan 6. In total, the private sector will import 487,000 tonnes of rice.

The government warehouses have 531,000 tonnes of rice and 189,000 tonnes of wheat in stock, according to the Ministry of Food. The stock of rice has dropped to half, compared to the last year.

Besides, on January 6 last, the government approved a proposal in principle to procure one lakh metric tonnes of non-Basmati rice and another 50,000 metric tonnes of Atap rice on urgent G-to-G basis from India.





