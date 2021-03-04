Video
C-19: 5 die, 614 infected in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed five new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,428, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
Some 614 new cases detected during the time, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 547,930.
Besides, 936 patients
were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 499,624 with a 91.18 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 16,458 samples were tested in 217 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,089,336 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 3.74 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.40 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Among the deceased of Wednesday, four were men and one was a woman. Moreover, three of them were in Dhaka, and two in the Chattogram division. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March of the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,562,000 lives and infected as many as 115,372,000 people across the world till Wednesday, according to worldometer.
As many as 91,169,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


