26,695 rape cases filed with police in 5 years: Report

A total of 26,695 rape cases have been filed with the police across the country in the last five years.

The number was revealed in a report signed by Md Rezaul Karim, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police on behalf of the Inspector General of Police. The report will be submitted before the High Court through Attorney General's office.

Meanwhile, the HC formed a three-member committee headed by Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court, to monitor if the HC order on disposal of the rape case in 180 working days is being implemented.

Another two members of the committee are Md Jahangir Alam, Additional Secretary of the Public Safety Division of the Home Ministry or a representative but not below Additional Secretary and Law Secretary or his representative.

The HC bench of Justice Md. Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah formed the committee after hearing on a rule issued by another HC bench.

Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russel Chowdhury placed the report before the HC bench on behalf of the IGP.

Lawyer Yadia Zaman and lawyer Shahinuzzaman Shahin appeared for the writ petition.

The court fixed March 23 for further hearing and order on the matter.

According to the data, from 2016 to October 2020, the number of rape cases has increased especially in the last two years.

The report said some 4,331 rape cases were filed across the country in 2016 while 4,683 in 2017, 4,695 in 2018, 6,766 in 2019 and 6,220 till October 2020.









