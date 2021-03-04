Masters' final year student commits suicide in city

A final year master's student of Government Titumir College committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his Manikdi residence under Cantonment Police Station in the city, police and hospital sources said.

The deceased was identified as Sharifuzzaman Shipon, 28, also traded with mobile accessories in the capital, Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahin Md Amanullah of Cantonment Police Station said.

"The victim was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence at about 3:am... Police recovered the body after breaking the door," he said.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy. -BSS