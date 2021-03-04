Video
Thrust on setting up of disability and development department

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Observer Desk

Blind Law-Graduates and Advocates Society Bangladesh (BLASBD) called for taking necessary steps, including setting up of the Department of Disability and Development, for proper implementation of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013.
BLASBD, an organization of visually impaired lawyers and Law graduates, also demanded giving training to those responsible for implementing the Act, and raising awareness among all concerned, including people with disabilities, about the Act, read a press release.
Visually impaired lawyers are facing various problems, including negative attitude towards them by people, leaders of BLASBD said, calling for undertaking awareness activities about the rights of differently-capable lawyers.        
Keeping the provision of amanuensis for disabled during their academic examinations and written recruitment tests is needed, they said, calling for introducing a monitoring system for properly enforcing the Act.      
They urged the authorities concerned to take steps for giving allowances to visually impaired apprentice and new lawyers for helping them sustain in the legal profession.
They remarked while addressing the 4th founding anniversary programme of BLASBD.
On the occasion, a virtual conference, organized by BLASBD, was held at the conference hall of Visually Impaired People's Society (VIPS) at Adabor in the capital recently.
Nasima Begum, chairman of National Human Rights Commission, attended as the chief guest, while AHM Noman Khan, executive director of Centre for Disability in Development (CDD), as special guest.
Mohiuddin Ahmed, joint secretary of Law Ministry; Advocate AM Moslehuddin Ahmed, general secretary of BLASBD; Mohammad Ershad Ali, social service officer of Lalmonirhat district; among others, attended the event, which was chaired by Md. Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, a Supreme Court lawyer and president of BLASBD.
Blind lawyers and law graduates, and people from other professions attended the programme.
Nasima Begum assured of extending her support for realizing the demands of BLASBD.


Thrust on setting up of disability and development department
