Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:11 PM
UP chairman suspended on rape charge in Feni

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

FENI, Mar 3: Nurul Islam, chairman of Fulgazi Sadar Union Parishad, has been suspended after he was charged in a rape case.
Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.
According to the notification, a rape case was filed against Nurul Islam in 2018 with Fulgazi Police Station.
Ferdousi Begum, upazila Nirbahi Officer, said the Ministry has taken the decision as the court accepted the chargesheet against Nurul Islam in the rape case.
Nurul Islam was also a vice-president of newly formed Phulgazi upazila unit Awami League committee.
On April 11, 2018, police arrested Nurul islam in the case. Later, he was released from jail after securing bail from a court.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
[ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft