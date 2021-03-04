Polar crane beams set up at RNPP

Two polar crane beams have been installed at the first power unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in Pabna, according to a message received on Wednesday.

It said the beams of the polar crane were installed in the reactor building using a Liebherr heavy crawler crane, at an elevation of +38.500m.

These are the main metal structures of the crane, with the help of which the operations for the transportation and installation of the main technological equipment of the containment area (reactor vessel, steam generators, pressure compensator) will subsequently be carried out.

"Installation of heavy structures required complex and well-coordinated work of subcontractors. Specialists of Roin World LLC provided the preparation of access road for lifting the beams by the crane, specialists of Trust RosSEM completed installation of containment lobes for installation of rail track at 38,500m in the shortest possible time, specialists of Energospecmontazh JSC carried out the final operation- installation of beams on the rail ways", said deputy director for project management of branch of ASE JSC in Bangladesh-chief project engineer Yuri Koshelev.

Currently, work is underway to install structures and crane mechanisms on crane runways. -BSS








