46,36,396 registered to receive C-19 vaccines to date

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

A total of 46,36,396 people have so far been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.
"As many as 46,36,396 people got registered till 2.30pm on Wednesday to take COVID-19 vaccines," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
As of March 2, the number of vaccine receivers is 33,41,505 as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7. Of them, 21,50,355 are male and 11,91,150 female.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1005 hospitals outside the capital, the DGHS said, adding the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Emergency hotline numbers for receiving information on vaccination are 16263, 333 and 10655.    -BSS


