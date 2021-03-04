

Singer Jane Alam dies

The eminent singer, composer, lyricist and music producer breathed his last at around 10:00pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital for Covid-19 infection, according to music director Farid Ahmed.

Alam tested positive for COVID-19 in early February. Although tested negative later, he developed various health complications including pneumonia.

Due to his deteriorating condition, he was put on life support on Tuesday.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Jane Alam was held at Moghbazar in the capital on Wednesday. -UNB







