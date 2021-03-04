

Govt opting for cash instead of food grains



The food ministry has said that an increase in distribution of cereal among those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and recurring floods also contributed to the drop in the stock. Additionally, depleting stocks and failure to procure sufficient quantity of paddy directly from growers have also forced the government to pay cash under the Test Relief and Food for Work programmes.



Undeniably, this initiative is admirable but it is not possible to repeatedly implement it whenever stocks are depleting. The experts are also appreciating the latest move as a significant amount of money and time is wasted on food storage and logistics for providing food grains under that programme which will not be wasted in cash assistance programme. However, the experts also pointed out that this could be a temporary solution and can't be a permanent one. Paying cash instead of food grains is a good approach, but there are some problems that might appear while executing the plan, such as mismanagement and misappropriation in the distribution chain.



On that note, the data from the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit of the food ministry says that the country's food reserve declined to 6.47 lakh tonnes last month, whereas in July last year, the government had a rice stock of 11.88 lakh tonnes. During the same period in 2019, the food department had a stock of 16.74 lakh tonnes of grains. This shortage in stocks has seriously put us into a worrying state and made us reflect on the reasons behind it. Moreover, inadequate food storage, if continues, can cause a serious crisis any time.



