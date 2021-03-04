Video
Letter To the Editor

Departmental candidature of assistant teachers

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Dear Sir
There are about 3 lakh assistant teachers working in govt primary schools. They are professionally the victims of many deprivations and 'promotion' is one of them. By joining the post of 'Assistant Teacher', one has to retire with the badge of that post.

Although about 18,000 assistant teachers have been given the current post of headmaster since 2017, they have not yet received the certificate of permanent promotion. On the other hand, in the latest draft recruitment rules, assistant teachers have been deprived of the post of assistant upazila/thana education officer while retaining the opportunity of head teachers. If the talent, skills and experience of the grassroots workers cannot be gradually taken to the highest step of the department, it is very difficult and time consuming to adopt and successfully implement a modern and up-to-date work plan.

In order to pave the way for improving the quality of life by ensuring the fulfilment of their due professional rights, it is expected the authorities concerned to provide 100% promotion of assistant teachers as well as opportunities for departmental candidature.
Abu Faruk
Bandarban



