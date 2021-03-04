

Concerted efforts needed to check session jam



Early, students witnessed a severe session jam in the 1980s and 90s due to some of the worst politically unstable and violent times on the campus. Education at public universities was disrupted largely, leaving students disarray amidst the academic gap. In many cases teachers' mentality was responsible for session jam.



However, we see that public universities, to an optimum level, have been able to check session jam through undertaking many strategies along with changing their mentality. But recently a new panic has seized students. It is thought that session jam culture is going to cripple our higher education again due to enduring prolonged closures amid covid-19 crisis.



It is heard that session jam is our own creation. In the near past the common phenomena used to cause session jam were political instability and campus violence; but probably it is the first time the tertiary students undergo session jam due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.



Truly, amid the covid-19 crisis, the world leaders are trying to combat the economic recession but the loss in education is irreparable. Can we measure the loss in education sector that it is going to be exposed in near future? Now it is time to think how to avert 'generational catastrophe'. It is estimated that despite the ongoing online education, approximately 4.18 crore students' study, from primary to university levels, in the country have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.



During the pandemic period, to avoid health catastrophe no exams have been held at primary, secondary and higher secondary level of education. Students have been given auto-promotion to next classes though many parents are worried about academic year loss of their children. In line with this, private universities apart from online education have been instructed to hold exams online.



But public universities despite conducting online education, they have not yet made any decision to hold exams online rather they are waiting to take exams after reopening universities. In this regard, experts opine that it would be very tough for public universities to check looming session jam in the post pandemic education.



It is supposed that the students of public universities would be the worst sufferer than the others who are studying at different level of education. According to experts, the extensive pandemic-induced closure of the academies may need more five years of efforts to fill the gap. Over the concern of looming session jam the government advised the concerned to hold honours final and master's final exams maintaining health guidelines. The authorities concerned were instructed to run the exams without opening halls as the authority thinks that time has not come yet to reopen education and university dormitories.



But this time students of public universities are found demanding to reopen their class and residential halls; in some cases students break into the hall gates and give ultimatum to the authorities to reopen the halls soon.



The students of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and others universities demanded for resuming academic activities a few days ago. To them, the extension of the closure till May 23 due to COVID-19 would intensify the session jam. It has already cost them one full academic year and further delay in exams would cause a loss of another year--which would be more catastrophic in their life.



Though some universities are trying to hold the unfinished exams in the humane point of view, the debate over the concern of health risk may not be unaddressed. Again the sufferings of students amid the covid-19 cannot go unnoticed because we know that most of the students come from middle and poor families. If they can finish their study, they have the chance to look for job opportunity.



Amid this unprecedented situation, the universities should deal with students in a positive way assuring that they are working to settle everything considering students' interest. However, the government has taken many initiatives to minimize the loss of the students. Continuation of online education is a noteworthy initiative by the government. They are trying to save students community from the impending session jam. They are trying to ensure inclusive education in the new normal trend of teaching and learning.



Along with this, not only the government is reviewing the situation to reopen education giving the most priority on protecting health, but also they are thinking of relaxing age limit for government jobs; and even some government institutions are providing the final year students the scope to apply.



To solve the impending session jam, education ministry, UGC and university authorities should find out strategies with well-equipped initiatives on priority basis to save students from post covid-19 education catastrophe. We know that Dhaka University has already taken possible ways out of a shutdown-induced session jam. The various measures such as merging two semesters into one, taking extra classes, and cutting public holidays are really time-centric to address the ongoing education challenges.



But not only Dhaka university, all public universities should address the situation immediately by developing student-friendly strategies to overcome the looming session jam. However, the universities are working on reducing the gap, but many of the teachers see no way to regain the lost months.

Alaul Alam teaches at

Prime University







