Road mishaps claim three lives in 2 dists

At least three people including a child were killed in separate road mishaps in two districts- Manikganj and Netrakona, on Tuesday.

MANIKGANJ: A bus rammed into a motorcycle at Shibaloy Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the two bikers dead.

The deceased were identified as Rajen Prodhan, a resident of Karjana Village under Gheor Upazila in the district, and his nephew Shafiqul Islam.

Borongail Highway Police Outpost In-charge Md Shamim Al Mamun said a bus hit the motorcycle at Falsatia Bus Stand, leaving the bike driver Shafiqul and pillion rider Rajen dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, he added.

NETRAKONA: A ten-year-old child was killed after a truck ran over her at Purbadhala Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Tania Akter was the daughter of Nurul Haque, a resident of the upazila.

Witnesses said the truck ran over her in Atkapara area on the Shyamganj-Birishiri Road around 8 pm when she was crossing the road, leaving her dead on the spot.

Locals blocked the road after the accident.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station Muhammad Shibirul Islam said they detained the accused driver Sawdagor Sheikh from Dewtukon Bazar at night.

The body was recovered and handed over to the family.