Three females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two female cousins and a schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts on Wednesday.

GOPALGANJ: Two female cousins reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Bagerhat District early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Priti Begum, 18, wife of Delwar, and Bristi Begum, wife of Shamim, residents of Kalarchar Village in Chatalmari Upazila of Bagerhat. They were close friend.

Quoting family sources, Sub-Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman said they took poison in their fathers' houses around 1am.

Later, relatives rushed them to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital where they died around 4 am.

The causes behind their suicide could not be known.

RAJSHAHI: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Bagmara Upazila of the district.

Deceased Arifa Khatun, 15, was a ninth grader of Bhatkhali High School. She was the daughter of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Chawk Seujbari Village under Jhikra Union in the upazila.

Sources said Arifa took poison on Tuesday morning while no one was in the house and fell sick. In a critical condition, the family members rushed her to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). She died on the way to the RMCH.







